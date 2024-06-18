The city is expanding the hours of operations at the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub as part of Windsor's Strengthen the Core plan.

The hub, also known as H4, will now operate from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days per week, including holidays.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says along with the expanded hours, there will also be expanded services.

"To try and give people the hand that they need and get them back on a path to recovery and a path to becoming more productive citizens. So it's good news; city council really supports the Strengthen the Core plan," he says.

The expansion of amenities offered at the site includes a hot meal for those experiencing homelessness, the expansion of healthcare support onsite seven days per week, the introduction of shower facilities and increased recreation programming.

Dilkens says they also have a partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association-Windsor-Essex County Branch as part of the expanded services.

"They're going to be increasing their allied health professionals on-site during the evening hours from 4 p.m. to midnight, starting next month, he says.

The city is spending $1.47 million through the plan to support this expansion of hours and additional amenities at the H4.

Dilkens says there will also be the introduction of public computers to increase access to technology.

"We hear a lot from folks about being a run on technology at some of our public libraries and so we're trying to give folks more opportunity, who are experiencing homelessness, to be able to connect and have a place to do so that gives them the other services that they need to get to get them back on their feet," he says.

In May 2024, City Council unanimously endorsed and approved the $3.2 million Strengthen the Core: Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan to address safety and security, increase the number of businesses, attract new residents and visitors, and make significant improvements to the city's core.

As part of the plan, the Healthy Spaces action item identified an opportunity to extend the H4 hours of operation to ensure people who are unhoused have a facility they can access prior to the opening of overnight shelters, and to better support people experiencing mental health and/or addiction crises.

Currently, the city averages about 85 people per day from 6 p.m. to midnight at the H4, which is located in the former Windsor Water World building at 400 Wyandotte Street East.