Crews continue to work to patch up a sinkhole that closed the intersection of University Avenue West and Church Street late Monday afternoon.

City engineer Mark Winterton says that the road is now expected to be closed until the end of the work day Thursday evening.

Winterton says things are under control in the intersection and repairs are currently underway.

Early indications are that the sinkhole was caused by a catch basin lead that collapsed.

Winterton says usually this issue is caught ahead of time.

"What happened is that would've occurred over time, and you have a fairly thick pavement there, and it would've bridged it for a while until the hole got big enough and then it caved in as what you see there."



He adds that unfortunately this happens every once and while.



"We have quite literally thousands of kilometres of pipes underneath the roads in the City of Windsor, and it's not unusual for a pipe, whether it be a watermain or some other utility to break and cause some kind of settlement, they don't always turn into large sinkholes like this one did."

Winterton says the nearby businesses are still open during the construction.

"The intersection is closed because there's a large hole there, but from the side streets and/or from University you can get to those locations. They're all open and ready for business."

The area within a one-block radius of the sinkhole in each direction is closed to traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.