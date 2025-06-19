The hum coming from the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor is gone.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, ward 7 city councillor Angelo Marignani says NextStar has installed insulation blankets.

He says the blankets have been placed around exhaust vents at the plant.

In April, Marignani said he received several complaints from residents about the tonal hum.

He says he worked with residents, NextStar as well as the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change and learned the noise was coming from an air purification system.

On April 8, NextStar turned off the system and said it would stay off until noise mitigation measures were put into place.

Marignani says he wants to thank Forest Glade residents.

"They really showed what residents should do with their municipal government when they have a concern and how to resolve that concern," says Marignani.

He says the elimination of the hum is great news for residents in Forest Glade.

"I went there at night right to the road closest in Forest Glade to the factory and you could hear it," he says. "So it was reduction in the quality of life for those residents but still what's important is that, there was that collaboration, there was that cooperation and we were able to resolve it."

On Wednesday, Marignani posted on Facebook and said "NextStar has successfully reduced the overall noise and eliminated the tonal hum that many of you were experiencing."

His post went on to say, "This is a good example of what we can achieve when we work together for our community as your public servant. Thank you for your patience and for making your voices heard."