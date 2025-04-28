Some relief for east Windsor residents.

After many months of wondering what a mysterious and irritating hum emitting from the NextStar Energy battery plant was, nearby residents finally have some answers.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani says after receiving numerous complaints from his constituents, he contacted NextStar and the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change.

Marignani told AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner that he learned the hum, or tonal noise, was emitting from the roof of the battery plant.

"It was coming from the air purification system," he said. "They have these vacuums on top of the factory which keep the air purified. As you can imagine it's a high tech factory, and it has to be clean."

He says NextStar turned off the system on April 8, and confirmed that it remain turned off until noise mitigation measures are put into place.

"I'm so happy to see that NextStar is a good community partner and is looking into it, and is remedying that concern so that the residents and everyone in the community can enjoy that quality of life that we all appreciate," said Marignani.

Marignani says some mitigation measures discussed included NextStar using insulation blankets that could be wrapped around the exhaust systems.

"We also brought up the idea of continuing the berm, that sort of pile of dirt that you see that surrounds the battery plant currently, and maybe by extending it a bit we might be able to control some of that noise that would naturally come from any factory," he said.

Marignani says NextStar is awaiting a report from their consultants, and it will be provided to the city once completed.