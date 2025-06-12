The councillor for ward 8 says it's not shocking to see Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East listed as the most dangerous intersection in the city so far this year.

Gary Kaschak is reacting to the release by Windsor Police which stated that Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East has seen 32 collision at the intersection in the first six months of 2025.

Police say 41 per cent of those collisions involved vehicles making left-hand turns.

Kaschak says he often hears concerns from residents regarding that specific intersection, and says he's hopeful that adding the red light camera will make drivers more cautious.

The City of Windsor announced in early April 2025 that 10 additional city intersections would receive the new cameras - including Lauzon Parkway at Tecumseh.

Kaschak says this is something that is consistently discussed with the transportation and traffic planning department.

"The problem we've got is the dedicated left-hand turn only holds about 10 cars - at least going east - and that's problematic because if they stop and do no left-hand turns on the green then these cars get backed up, and backed up into the far left-hand lane. So we're talking about some remediation there to see if we can mitigate some of the risk there at that intersection."

He says there may need to be construction there to eliminate the medians.

"Not totally get rid of it but get rid of some of the cement and make it a longer, dedicated left-hand turn lane moving forward, which would definitely help. But certainly light timing is also important, and we know it's one of the most busiest intersections in the city, and it has become that dangerous intersection with such a big, wide intersection and everybody thinks they've got a little bit more time."

The ward 8 councillor says the east end continues to grow, making the area busier than ever.

"With the construction on some of the Expressway areas, and off-ramps, people are using Tecumseh Road a little bit more, using Lauzon Parkway a little bit more, and we're seeing some of the little bit of congestion, and a little bit of impatience, and that sometime causes exactly what's happening with some of these increased collision numbers."

Windsor Police responded to a collision at that intersection on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this year, Windsor Police had stated that the Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East intersection was ranked eighth in the top 10 most dangerous intersections for 2024.

There were 45 collisions at that intersection throughout last year.