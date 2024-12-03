A proposal to build a six-storey multi-use building on McHugh Street near the WFCU Centre was given the green light by city's Development & Heritage Standing Committee Monday afternoon.

Farhi Holdings Corporation seeks to build a 119 residential unit mid-rise near Darfield Road.

The development also includes ground floor commercial space and 180 parking spots.

According to the proposal, there will be no access off McHugh Street but there will be two driveways along Darfield Road.

The project now heads to city council for final approval.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi