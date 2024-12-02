Farhi Holdings Corporation is proposing another mid-rise development near the WFCU Centre.

The corporation is looking to build a six-storey multi-use building on McHugh Street near Darfield Road.

The proposal, which includes 119 residential units goes before the city's Development & Heritage Standing Committee Monday afternoon.

Ward 4 city councillor Mark McKenzie sits on the committee and says the proposal is similar to what is already being developed in the area.

"You do have those luxury homes but then what you're seeing kind of on McHugh and you're even seeing it on the Lauzon Parkway side there, you're seeing those apartment buildings, those condos and that makes perfect sense," says McKenzie. "It's kind of like the buffer right, so it's kind of like the buffer to those luxury homes there."

He says Farhi is developing a lot in Windsor.

"Granted that land did sit empty for many years but he's finally getting to work on it and I know he also got a few proposals in for some downtown developments as well," he says.

Ward 1 city councillor Fred Francis also sits on the committee and says the developer is making significant investments in the city.

"You know you certainly have to take your hat off to Mr. Farhi and his company there for the amount of money, not only here but across the city that they invested in the City of Windsor," says Francis. "When you look at it and stack it dollar for dollar, brick by brick, it's certainly an impressive feat that they've done over the past 10-years."

The proposed development also includes ground floor commercial space and 180 parking spots.

According to the proposal, there will be no access off McHugh Street but there will be two driveways along Darfield Road.