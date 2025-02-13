A housing development has been approved on a piece of land downtown that was identified as part of the Housing Solutions Made for Windsor strategy.

During his State of the City address Wednesday at a Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Mayor Drew Dilkens told the audience that city council approved a development on the Caron Avenue parking lot during an in-camera session Monday.

Dilkens says more details will be released in the coming weeks, but there will be around 600 new units built downtown by "someone who knows how to build."

The city-owned Caron Avenue parking lot is just off Caron Avenue near the intersection with Pitt Street West, not far from Riverside Drive West.

The city launched an expression of interest process for the parking lot land in May 2024, inviting developers and proponents to submit comprehensive proposals for sustainable, inclusive, and community-oriented housing development.

The Housing Solutions Made for Windsor strategy announced in March 2024 is focused on increasing the supply of housing and meeting aggressive housing targets by identifying and making shovel-ready various municipal lands with high potential for residential development.

Along with the Caron Avenue Parking Lot, the former Windsor Arena at 572 McDougall Street, the former Grace Hospital Site at 339 Crawford Avenue, the former Lowe Secondary School site, the Pelissier Street parking lot, and the Roseland Golf Club parking lot are on the list of properties identified as part of the strategy.