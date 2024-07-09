Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public's help to locate two suspects wanted for aggravated assault.



On July 6, shortly after midnight, police responded to a disturbance on King Street East in Chatham, where one man sustained a serious puncture wound.

The victim was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical treatment, and was later released.

Police had stated on Saturday that a fight allegedly took place between two groups of men who did not know each other.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old from Wallaceburg has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a future court date.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Kayden Alward, and 21-year-old Kodin Young, both from Chatham, who are currently wanted for aggravated assault.

Alward and Young are listed on the Chatham-Kent Police Service Most Wanted List.

Police are reminding the public to not approach or interact with either of the men as they may be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information or who knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.