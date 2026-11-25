The Chatham-Kent Civic Centre seen in Chatham, Ont. on Nov. 5, 2025. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor

Another change in leadership in Chatham-Kent.

Mayor Michael Bondy has reversed his decision to appoint Steven Pickard as the municipality’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Last week, Bondy announced that former CAO Michael Duben had been let go, and Pickard had been hired to replace him.

In a statement released Tuesday, Bondy says he has reconsidered the appointment following feedback from the community and members of council about the hiring process.

He says his commitment is to foster a cohesive council, strengthen relationships between council and administration, as well as maintain public trust.

He adds that being a leader means listening to feedback and being willing to make changes when necessary.

Bondy emphasized that the decision is not a reflection of Pickard’s professional abilities or qualifications, but rather the importance of having public confidence in the appointment process.

Edward Soldo, the general manager of Infrastructure and Engineering Services, will serve as Interim CAO while the search for a permanent CAO occurs.