Municipality of Chatham-Kent sign seen in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on June 3, 2025. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

A leadership shake-up in Chatham-Kent.

The move comes follows direction from the new mayor, Michael Bondy, and fulfils a campaign promise that he made to voters.

Steven Pickard has assumed the role of Chief Administrative Officer, succeeding Michael Duben.

Duben was CAO for the last four years.

Bondy says the change is aimed at strengthening the relationship between council and administration, and creating a more unified approach to municipal priorities.

Bondy has also eliminated the Deputy CAO position, previously held by Dave Taylor. This change is intended to streamline the municipality’s executive leadership structure and create greater organizational efficiencies.

The municipality is thanking both Duben and Taylor for their years of service.

Day-to-day operations and services to residents are expected to continue as usual.