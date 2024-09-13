Over $14,000 worth of magic mushrooms has been seized by Chatham-Kent Police.

On Friday, September 13, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Intelligence Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrant at Fun Guyz located on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

During the search police seized over 1,000 grams of psilocybin, valued at over $14,000.

Police state that signage has been removed from the building that promoted the illegal sale of the magic mushrooms.

This is the fourth time the business has been raided by police since they opened in May.

At the end of July the company relocated from their previous location on King Street West, however police had stated they were aware of the move.

Police say the possession, sale, and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, and psilocin are illegal in Canada and are urging residents to avoid engaging in illegal activities.