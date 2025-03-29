Chatham-Kent officials say there is no concern for Chatham-Kent water following a spill of crude oil in the St. Clair River.

It was detected around 1:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon around the Suncor plant in Sarnia .

Following a conversation between the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), municipal officials determined that the spill has been contained and cleaned upstream, and there is no concern for communities downstream of the spill site.

The Wallaceburg Water Treatment Plant closed its water intake as a precaution to prevent the possibility of water contamination, but has since reopened the intake.

The PUC and Chatham-Kent Public Health will continue to monitor the situation into the weekend.