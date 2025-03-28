Chatham-Kent is keeping an eye on the St. Clair River after an oil spill in Sarnia.

It was detected around 1:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon around the Suncor plant.

Two downstream refineries have dispatched booms to collect downstream contaminants.

The municipality says although a notice has been put out by St. Clair Township, there is currently no concern for Chatham-Kent water as a result of the spill.

However, as a precaution, the Wallaceburg Water Treatment Plant will close its water intake Friday morning to prevent the possibility of water contamination.

According to a release from Chatham-Kent, the water travel time from Suncor to the intake, down the St Clair River, is approximately 24 hours.

The Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission will continue to monitor the situation.