The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has been awarded $440,000 from the provincial government.

The Ontario government announced on Friday morning that Chatham-Kent would receive the funding through the second round of the Building Faster Fund, which provides funding to municipalities that achieve at least 80 per cent of their provincially designated housing targets.

Chatham-Kent broke ground on 311 new homes in 2024, which works out to 338 per cent of its 2024 housing target.

By receiving this funding, Chatham-Kent can build more homes and community infrastructure.

The Building Faster Fund is a three-year, $1.2-billion program that was announced in August 2023. The fund encourages municipalities to speed up approval processes to get more homes built faster.

Chatham mayor Darrin Canniff says they are thrilled to receive this funding once again as they keep up with the pace of the growing community in Chatham.

In mid-August, the City of Windsor received $5.2-million through the Building Faster Fund for reaching their housing targets.

Ontario committed to building 1.5-million new homes by 2031.