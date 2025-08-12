The City of Windsor is receiving millions of dollars from the provincial government for hitting their housing targets in 2024.

Windsor has been awarded $5.2-million through the second round of the Building Faster Fund (BFF). This fund provides funding to municipalities that achieve at least 80 per cent of their provincially designated housing targets.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Windsor Tuesday afternoon for the cheque presentation.

In 2024, the city broke ground on just over 2,306 new homes - achieving 213 per cent of its housing targets last year.

This funding will help the City of Windsor build more homes and community infrastructure to continue towards their commitment of building 13,000 new homes by 2031.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the numbers show what is possible when partnerships happen.

"In 2024, Windsor's housing achievements included 2,306 housing starts total, including 1,251 housing starts, 466 additional residential units, and 589 post-secondary beds. We had 1,488 permitted residential dwelling units, nearly $350-million in construction value for all residential permits."

Premier Ford says he's never seen any other municipality achieve 213 per cent of their targets.

"It's my pleasure to announce the city will receive the $5.2-million cheque through the BFF. This money can be used for housing, and community infrastructure to get even more homes built in the years to come."

Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, says Bill 17 - which aims to streamline development, accelerate housing approvals, and reduce building costs - has also helped Windsor.

"It's a significant step in the right direction, creating the conditions home builders need to do what they do best, and that's build homes. And the reality here in Windsor is that that indeed is happening in a very strong way, 2,306, 213 per cent - very, very impressive."

Dilkens says the city continues to work towards increasing housing options such as opening municipal lands, implementing a vacant home tax to boost housing stock, and official plan amendments to focus intensification on key areas of the city.

The provincial Building Faster Fund was announced in August 2023 and is a three-year, $1.2-million program designed to encourage municipalities to speed up the process, and get more homes built faster.

Ontario committed to building 1.5 million new homes by 2031.