Pet and Wildlife Rescue officials in Chatham-Kent say an abandonment charge has now been issued after eight young kittens were left tied inside a grocery bag outside the shelter earlier this week.

Executive director Myriam Armstrong confirmed a $365 fine has been issued in connection with the incident.

The two-week-old kittens were discovered during business hours after a volunteer noticed a bag moving near the front entrance.

"We had one of our volunteers let us know there was a bag in the front of the shelter that was moving,” Armstrong previously told CTV News. “He brought it in, and sure enough, there was eight kittens wiggling in the bag.”

The organization said the animals were overheated, stressed and at risk after being left outside in the tied bag.

The rescue had earlier shared surveillance images of the individual believed to have abandoned the kittens.

Armstrong previously said the organization considers each case individually, but noted abandoning animals can result in penalties under animal welfare rules.

The incident also prompted an overwhelming response from the community, with foster volunteers stepping forward within hours to care for the kittens.

The rescue continues urging anyone struggling to care for pets to contact the organization for assistance, saying support and resources are available without judgment.