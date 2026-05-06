A disturbing find outside an animal rescue organization in Chatham-Kent.

In a social media post, Pet and Wildlife Rescue says a grocery bag of two-week old kittens was left outside their front door on Tuesday.

They were panting, overheated and stressed.

The registered charity says they are in their busiest time of the year and have no open foster homes to care for bottle fed babies and staff are already taking multiple kittens home every night and dropping off animals without warning puts real strain on the system, and ultimately, on the animals already in their care.

The group adds that leaving a bag of animals is not a rescue it's abandonment.

They say if people are struggling they should reach out as they can help with pet food, offer guidance, or ask that you to hold onto the animals for a short period until they can safely make space.