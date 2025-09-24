Windsor police have laid charges against a 55-year-old man following a stabbing near downtown on Tuesday morning.

As AM800 reported, officers responded to a fight in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East shortly after 8 a.m.

A 22-year-old man was found suffering from two stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident began as a verbal argument between the two males, that escalated into a physical confrontation.

The suspect was located and arrested a short distance away in an alley north of Brant Street.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.