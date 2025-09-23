A man has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Windsor.

According to Windsor police, officers were called to the area of Wyandotte Street and Parent Avenue just after 8 a.m. for a reported altercation between two men.

Police say one man suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other man was located a short distance away and was taken into custody without incident.

Yellow police tape is up in the area in front of Street Help Homeless Centre of Windsor on Wyandotte Street East near Langlois Avenue.

Street Help administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, the incident is not linked to the centre.

"We have only been given the information that a person was stabbed – non-fatal but serious believe a lung puncture – and the suspect is in custody, and the person is in hospital," says Wilson-Furlonger.

An active Windsor police investigation on Wyandotte Street in front of Street Help. Police say it’s an assault investigation. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/3mOZqH83oZ — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) September 23, 2025

She says Street Help will continue to offer meals today.

"We are blessed that our new dining room on 992 Wyandotte Street East, right on the corner by Langlois, is almost in full operation, so police are going to direct the people here to come here to eat today," says Wilson-Furlonger. "I thank God this dining room has mostly come into place; otherwise, what we would have done."

Wilson-Furlonger says Street Help assists almost 500 people per day.

Windsor police say the incident remains under investigation.