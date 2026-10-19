Charges laid in Belle River bust

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this file image. (File photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police | Photo credit: Bobb Barratt)

A number of charges have been laid following an investigation that led to a lockdown in an area of Belle River.

Provincial Police say they tried to stop a vehicle on County Road 42 near Lakeshore Road 113 around 10:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

The vehicle was found abandoned and two men, the driver and passenger, ran into a field.

Residents in that immediate area were told to stay indoors and keep doors and windows locked as they searched for the suspects.

35-year old Velman Santos of Leamington is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, flight from a peace officer, speeding, driving while under suspension, possession for the purpose of trafficking and other offences.

He was also the subject of a drug trafficking investigation on Parent Avenue in Windsor and an arrest warrant had been issued.

32-year old Skylar Scott of Leamington is charged with unauthorized possession of weapon, carrying concealed weapon, drug trafficking, and a several weapons offences.

Both are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.