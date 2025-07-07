Charges have been laid following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 on Friday.

The Tecumseh Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the collision on July 4 shortly before 10:45 a.m.

Essex County OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS, and Tecumseh Fire and Rescue had also responded to the crash.

One driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, one driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries and the other driver was uninjured.

Ornge Air Ambulance had also attended the scene, but was not used for transport.

OPP state on Monday afternoon that a 22-year-old from Brampton has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court at the end of August 2025 to answer to the charge.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.