A Celebration of Life will be held next month to honour Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) Maestro Robert Franz.

Franz, WSO Music Director, passed away earlier this month from his second battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

He was 57-years-old.

Franz's husband Brandon, their families, the WSO, and the Windsor-Essex community will come together on October 14 at the Capitol Theatre to pay tribute to him.

WSO Board President, Deborah Severs says this will be a special tribute to Robert and will allow the community to come together and share wonderful memories of him.

General seating for community will open on September 22. A live stream link will be available for those who are unable to be at the theatre.

Franz was the maestro and music director for WSO and led the orchestra since 2013.

Donations in Robert's memory can be made to the WSO online or by phoning the office at 519-973-1238.