WARNING: This story makes reference to suicide.

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer has died at the Ambassador Bridge.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, Windsor police posted to social media advising that inbound traffic at the bridge was being rerouted to the tunnel.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police advised operations at the bridge had resumed.

In a statement released by the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU), the union confirmed that a border officer "took their life at work".

In a separate statement by the CBSA, the agency stated "We are very saddened of the passing of a CBSA employee working at the Ambassador Bridge. Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of a respected member of the CBSA community who worked in the Southern Ontario Region."

CIU statement:

"The Customs and Immigration Union is aware of the tragic incident that took place earlier today (November 9) in Windsor, where a border officer took their life at work. We wish to express our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased — our thoughts are with all who are affected by these difficult circumstances.

Incidents such as this one bring to light the challenges public safety personnel may be confronted with throughout their career, and they remind us of the need for a comprehensive mental health support structure and of the importance of taking down barriers to access these services, both in professional and private settings. These tragedies also serve as a reminder of the value of supporting each other in the face of hardship. The death of a member is difficult for all, and we recognize the impact this sad event has on our community — should any member require support, please contact the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at 1.877.367.0809 (TTY: 1.877.338.0275) for confidential assistance."

Statement from CBSA:

"We are very saddened of the passing today of a CBSA employee working at the Ambassador Bridge. Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of a respected member of the CBSA community who worked in the Southern Ontario Region. Out of respect for loved ones, no further information will be shared.

As we grieve together, we have met with the team and encouraged employees to seek support from the Employee Assistance Program during this extremely difficult time. This program provides access to confidential advice and support, including a 24/7 helpline."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the Suicide Crisis Helpline at 9-8-8 or 1-833-456-4566.