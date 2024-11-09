Windsor police are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation.
They’re advising that incoming traffic to Canada will be rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel for an indeterminate period.
Outcoming traffic to the United States is not affected at this time.
More details will be provided as they become available.
INCOMING TRAFFIC RE-ROUTED AT AMBASSADOR BRIDGE— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 9, 2024
The Windsor Police are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation.
Please note that incoming traffic to Canada will be rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel for an indeterminate period.
Outcoming traffic to… pic.twitter.com/Q7O9uPJfox