Carney says ‘no big drama’ on Gordie Howe Bridge — but opening may take a bit longer

The Gordie Howe Bridge is seen from Windsor, Ont. June 8, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says there is “no big drama” surrounding the status of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The prime minister says if its opening “takes a little longer, it will take a little longer.”

Carney said Tuesday that the second bridge between Windsor and Detroit “will be open at the end of the week.”

President Donald Trump said in February that the U.S. would need to be compensated before he would allow the bridge to open, and a White House official told Global News on Tuesday that his position has not changed.

Canada and Michigan co-own the bridge, while Canada covered the $6.4 billion cost of construction.

The bridge has faced significant pushback from members of the Moroun family, who own the competing Ambassador Bridge, and House Democrats in Washington are looking into whether they acted to obstruct the new bridge.