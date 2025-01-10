A candlelight service for a missing 26-year-old will take place next week.

Shilan Shahbazian was last seen on January 4 around 7 p.m. in the area of Huron Church Road and Riverside Drive West.

Windsor police first reported her missing on Tuesday and sent out additional information on Wednesday.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, Sandra who works with Shahbazian at Kim's Nails & Spa on Tecumseh Road West says a candlelight service will be held Monday at 6 p.m. outside of the business.

She says her and her co-workers are concerned and want to raise awareness.

Sandra says Shilan moved to Canada on her own from Iran to create a new life for herself.

"She's really just an energetic person," she says. "She loved to work, she was really talkative to us and she loved to do nails," she says.

Sandra says Shilan was learning English and was also trying to get her G1 licence.

"She was my friend and also my boss Kim, she was like a mom to her here," she says. "We really tried to help her out. It's hard to start a life here."

Sandra says she has faith in Windsor police.

"If you see her just report to the police," she says. "I guess just be careful outside, it's getting tough now out here. So I guess we all have to be careful, we got to be aware."

Kim's Nails & Spa is located at 2385 Tecumseh Road West.

Shahbazian is described as an Iranian female, 5’5” tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a light brown coat, dark pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police.