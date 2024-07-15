Members of the public are invited to come watch the best of the best young hockey talent showcase their skills as they vie for a spot on Team Canada for the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) World Junior Championship, being held in Ottawa Dec. 26, to Jan. 5, 2025

An open practice will be held on Monday, Jul. 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.



Mayor Drew Dilkens says this will be a free event.



"It's exciting for the community to have this calibre of this hockey playing right in their backyard in a world class facility, and we hope that they come out and certainly cheer on the members who are going to be part of Team Canada."



Dilkens says Hockey Canada reached out to the city and the Spitfires organization to host the World Junior Championship Training Camp and exhibition games .

"Hockey Canada selected the City of Windsor because they know the calibre of the facility, but they also have trust in the ownership group of the Windsor Spitfires. So it's a combination of a good facility and good leadership that makes an event like this possible and we're blessed to have a great ownership group and a great facility here in our backyard."



Following the practice, there will be two exhibition games taking place at the WFCU Centre:



-Team Canada Red vs. White on Tuesday Jul. 30 at 7:30 p.m.,



-Team Canada vs. Team Sweden on Wednesday Jul. 31 at 7:30 p.m.



Windsor Spitfires co-owner Brian Schwab says ticket sales for the Team Sweden game have been great.



"We're still working on the intersquad game, the red and white game, so we're trying to see if we can get extra people in the stands to see that game, but the suites are all sold out for the Sweden-Canada game, so that's great."



Schwab says this week Hockey Canada is expected to announce this week the 40 players taking part in the competition.



"That'll change things because people will start to come see kids from their hometown, people if they are playing, let's say in London for the Knights, a lot of London Knights fans will come, so that'll make a big difference. So we're forward to them getting that announcement made."



Tickets for the games in Windsor can be purchased at WFCU Centre Box Office and online by clicking here: https://wfcucentre.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=HC&linkID=global-windsor&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=



Tickets are available for $30 plus fees per game or $45 plus fees for a two-game package.

