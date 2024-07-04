The Windsor Spitfires and the City of Windsor have partnered up with Hockey Canada to host the Canadian National Junior Team Summer Camp at the WFCU Centre.

The camp will start on Sunday July 28, and then the WFCU Centre will play host to two games featuring Canada's National Junior Team:



1. Canadian National Junior Team Red & White Game: Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.



2. Canada vs. Sweden: Wednesday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Season Ticket holders will be sent an email with instructions on how to secure their seats for this event at a special price.



Spitfires Owner/Governor John Savage says they're incredibly excited to partner with Hockey Canada to bring the Canadian World Junior Summer Camp to Windsor.

"This event not only provides a fantastic opportunity for our community to see some of the best young talent in hockey but also supports the development of future stars of the game," he added.

Tickets for the games in Windsor can be purchased at the WFCU Centre box office or online starting Friday, July 5 at 10 a.m. and are available for $30 plus fees per game or $45 plus fees for a two-game package.



The box office will be open this weekend with special hours:



Friday, July 5 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 7 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.