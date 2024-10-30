Canada has welcomed 26 new citizens from 14 different countries.

A Citizenship Ceremony was held Wednesday morning on board His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf.

Juan Pablo says he came to Canada from Columbia when he was 13-year-old.

"My parents brought me and my sister here for a better future," says Pablo. "We were able to learn a new language. Being from Columbia, it's only Spanish there so more opportunities, better future for our whole family."

He says he's proud to be a Canadian citizen.

"Came here when I was 13, I'm now 23 with a son so it's kind of like a very crazy, crazy experience to look back on my life and see how far I've come and I'm really really happy with today," says Pablo.

30-year-old Daya Semera says he's happy and grateful to be a Canadian citizen.

He says he's been in Canada for eight-years after fleeing Congo during a war.

"I came as a refugee because there was a war back home and then we went for refugee in Uganda and then from Uganda, we came to Canada," says Semera. "So I came with 16 members."

HMCS Harry DeWolf is docked in the Detroit River along Windsor's Dieppe Gardens until November 3.

The ship is here as part of the 2024 Marine Careers Expo and is is primarily designed for the patrol and support of Canada's Arctic regions.