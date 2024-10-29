One of the newest of Canada's naval ships has docked in Windsor.

His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf is docked at the City of Windsor's Dieppe Gardens until November 3 as part of the the 2024 Marine Careers Expo.

This visit is part of the vessel's current month-long deployment in Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

The HMCS Harry DeWolf is the first ship of its class for the Royal Canadian Navy, and is primarily designed for the patrol and support of Canada's Arctic regions.

The ship has a maximum displacement of 6,660 tonnes, is 103 metres in length, holds a maximum crew number of 87, and reaches a top speed of 17 knots or 31 kilometres per hour.

John Nicholson, commander HMCS Harry Dewolf, says this is a great opportunity to be in Windsor.

"It's always an exciting time when a ship like a new worship gets a chance to go to a city we haven't been to before. This is the first time that any ship in this class has an opportunity to go into Lake Erie, let alone Windsor."

He says those interested in the Navy are encouraged to check out the expo.

"The Marine Expo that's happening right now is a wonderful opportunity for industry partners, the Canadian Coast Guard, and of course the Royal Canadian Navy, to try to outreach to Canadian's to one - let them know what we do, but also know that we're hiring and we're interested in trying to find more recruits to do this noble service that we do in the Royal Canadian Navy."

Nicholson says the ship is an Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel.

"We can do continental defence patrols, we can also provide continental defence in other ways like stopping illicit drugs from hitting the streets of our fine cities, and also we do a lot of great work such as search and rescue, and any other kind of reconciliation missions."

The ship has been named after Vice Admiral Harry DeWolf, a former head of the RCN.

The ship will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as the Expo continues.

The HMCS Harry Dewolf is scheduled to depart Windsor's waterfront on Sunday, heading for a counter-narcotics mission in the Caribbean in the new year.