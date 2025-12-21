Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is calling for holiday blood donations as many begin their break.

CBS began accepting blood donations late last month at the plasma donor centre in the Roundhouse Centre on Howard Avenue.

"It's a way to give back that doesn't cost you anything," said Greg Friest with Canadian Blood Services.

"One thing I do want to is that the demand for blood products is 24/7 365, so if you're able to come out we encourage it."

He said the organization is looking for 1 million new donors in the next five years due to Canada's aging and growing population.

"We encourage people to come out in groups. It's way to get together and give back to your community. So if you're able we definitely encourage that," said Friest.

He added that Windsorites are already getting the message.

"We have nine plasma appointments an hour and two whole blood, and this is one of our best weeks ever. We're at 300 plus appointments so the community has really stepped up," he said.

Those interested in booking a time to donate can do so online , by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283), or through the GiveBlood app.

-With files from CTV Windsor