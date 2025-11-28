Windsor residents can officially donate blood once again.

The Canadian Blood Services started accepting blood donations earlier this week on November 24 at the current plasma donor centre.

Both blood and plasma donations will be accepted.

The plasma donor centre opened in Windsor in mid-January 2024 in the Roundhouse Centre on Howard Avenue. It replaced the Windsor blood clinic on Grand Marais Road East, which closed its doors in summer of 2023.

Many community members continued to donate blood during mobile donor events, however the Canadian Blood Services stated the need was there to have both services under one roof.

According to Canadian Blood Services officials, the need for blood donations will continue to grow over the next five years as the population grows in Canada.

Greg Friest, Windsor's Business Development Manager for Canadian Blood Services, says it's great to offer this again.

"We started collecting whole blood this past Monday, the 24th, along with our plasma. Offering two appointments an hour to go along with our nine plasma appointments. So, exciting times here in Windsor."

He says the need was there to bring blood donations back.

"Our demand is growing in Canada as our population ages, medical advances, it's forecasted that over the next five years the demand for blood is going to increase by 10 per cent, and the demand for plasma by 50 per cent."

Friest says those interested in donating are encouraged to reach out.

"We've been running our community events, we're going to still continue doing those across the county. But we were also running specialty events for blood types B negative and O negative, and we've stopped doing that, so we're encouraging those donors to book into our Windsor donor centre."

While plasma can be donated on a weekly basis, blood can only be donated by males every 56 days, while females can only donate blood every 84 days.

Those interested in booking a time to donate can do so online, by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283), or through the GiveBlood app.

-with files from AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg