As millions of Canadians head to the polls Monday, here's what you need to know in order to cast your ballot in the federal election.

Polls are open for 12 hours across Canada, and are open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Ontario.

Nathalie de Montigny, spokesperson for Elections Canada, says peak times are generally early morning and after 4 p.m.

"If you go voting during the day, you might be lucky and avoid line ups, but we're expecting it to be busy," de Montigny said. "If you go show up before the poll closes at 9:30 p.m., don't worry, you'll be able to vote."

de Montigny asks that voters have patience with election workers.

"They'll be working very long hours today on election day, and if there is very long line ups, remember that the returning officer can always add extra workers, divide a poll, that would mean adding an extra table so the line up will be divided in two, everybody will be doing their best, but be patient please," she said.

To vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years old on election day.

Elections Canada offers three options to prove your identity and address.

Option 1 includes showing your driver's licence OR any other card issued by a Canadian government (federal, provincial/territorial or local) with your photo, name and current address.

Option 2 includes showing two pieces of ID. Both must have your name and at least one must have your current address. Examples: voter information card and bank statement or utility bill and student ID card.

Option 3: If you don't have ID. You can still vote if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you.

de Montigny says if you don't have your voter card, you can still vote, but you should check online to find out where you need to go to cast your ballot.

"Sometimes if you don't have [your voter card], it might be that you're not registered, especially if you moved recently, if just turned 18, if you're a new Canadian citizen, then you might not be on the list, but don't worry you can register at the polling station," she said.

de Montigny says 62.6 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the 2021 federal election.

This year, she says there are over 28 million electors on the list, with 7.3 million voting in advanced polls earlier this month.

The riding of Essex recorded the third-highest voter turnout in the country during advance polls .

More information on how to vote can be found here: https://www.elections.ca/home.aspx or by calling Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868.

AM800 will carry special live election coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.