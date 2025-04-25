A riding in Windsor-Essex had one of the highest turnouts in Canada during advance voting ahead of the April 28 federal election.

Elections Canada has released the voting figures by each riding after announcing that a record 7.3 million people voted in the advance polls between April 18 and April 21.

The riding of Essex led the way with 34,668 votes cast at the advance polls, the third-highest total in Canada.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington recorded 24,790 at advanced polling stations.

Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore had 23,912 people casting a vote ahead of election day.

In Windsor West, 16,464 people voted early.

The riding with the most advance votes in the country was the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, with 43,394 votes.

The Carleton ballot includes Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who has held the riding since 2004. The Liberal Party candidate is Bruce Fanjoy, and the NDP candidate is Beth Prokaska.

There are 91 candidates on the ballot in the riding of Carleton after the Longest Ballot Committee targeted the Ottawa riding. Eighty-five of the candidates registered to run in Carleton are associated with the electoral reform group 'The Longest Ballot Committee,' which protests Canada's first-past-the-post system.

Canadians head to the polls on Monday.

The 10 ridings across Canada with the highest number of votes cast during advance polls:

Carleton: 43,394

Saanich-Gulf Islands: 37,468

Essex: 34,668

Calgary Crowfoot: 33,743

Nepean: 32,689

Ottawa Centre: 32,604

Courtenay-Alberni: 32,536

Burlington: 31,868

Northumberland-Clarke: 31,357

South Surrey - White Rock: 31,269

With files from CTV News