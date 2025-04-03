Strike averted at Caesars Windsor.

The casino and the union representing the 1,500 workers announced a tentative deal shortly before the midnight strike deadline.

Casino president and chief executive officer Kevin Laforet commends Unifor Local 444 and the entire bargaining team for what he calls "their respectful and productive efforts" resulting in an agreement that's mutually beneficial for both sides.

Laforet says it's business as usual and the casino remains open.

Details of the agreement have not been released and no word at this time when union members will vote on the agreement.