The Giovanni Caboto Club is reaching out to the workers at Titan Tool and Die in a gesture of goodwill.

The unionized workers at the plant on Howard Avenue have been locked out since Aug. 11 after contract talks with the company failed.

The Caboto Club says it will provide the workers a pasta luncheon on Wednesday afternoon.

Joe Bachetti, vice-president of the Caboto board of directors, said one of their members, who is a retired auto worker, approached the board asking if it was interested in showing support.

"It's a small token on behalf of our 1,200 Caboto members. This is what our club is all about. Helping our community folks when they're going through these difficult times to give them hope and know that we are behind them 100 per cent," he said.

Bachetti called the lock out situation extreme.

"We're looking at the longest labour disruption in our region, over 80 years, and we felt this is the least we could do to help the workers lift their spirits," said Bachetti.

He said the club has helped organizations going back to its founding era, including through its monthly pasta fundraiser's that benefit area organizations.

"This is just a gesture, an extension of that to show the Titan workers that we support you, and that you are not forgotten heading into what must be a difficult holiday season, and winter months for the workers and their families," said Bachetti.

Unifor Local 195 represents 60 members, with 27 active members and the rest laid off.

The lunch will be delivered Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.