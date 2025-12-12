Workers at Titan Tool and Die in Windsor are standing strong as a lock out by the company reaches 124 days.

The unionized workers at the plant on Howard Avenue have been locked out since August 11 after contract talks with the company failed.

The workers, represented by Unifor Local 195, rejected 15 pages of concessions from the company in early October which included a proposed wage freeze, elimination of cost-of-living language, elimination of an annual lump sum payment, elimination of retiree benefits, rollback of benefits, mandatory overtime, removal of seniority rights, and concessions around pensions.

Talks between the union and the company have been sparse, especially since the company offered the concessions.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says the union is ready at any time to meet for negotiations.

"We don't believe that this company has a plan to put a serious collective agreement in negotiations with our members. So, their motive... it's very concerning, and at this moment there is nothing going on."

He says the members are standing strong.

"They are more determined to stand on this picket line and fight for their jobs, fighting for their dignity... for this employer who has been wealthy, and they built their wealth because of our members. Our members are more determined today to take a fight with this employer as long as it takes."

Nabbout says Operation of Christmas Cheer in Ottawa made a large contribution to the locked out members.

"They travelled from Ottawa to the picket line to deliver a collection of goods, and gift cards, and support, and gifts for the members kids... that was an outpouring of support coming from the community. Our members are not going to be alone."

The union represents 60 members, with 27 active members and the rest laid off.

According to Unifor, this is the longest dispute the union has had in the automotive industry in Windsor, surpassing Windsor's 99-day Ford strike of 1945.