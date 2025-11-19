The Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland wants to know who has the best burger in Windsor-Essex.

The club has launched its fourth annual 'Burger Battle'.

Burger Battle chair Ann Hetherington says the battle runs from January 5 to March 26, 2026.

She says 18 local restaurants are taking part in the competition.

"This year it's a fourth year Burger Battle, and we're really, really excited about it because we have 18 restaurants; five of them are brand new, and it's going to create a wonderful experience for anybody that buys our $20 passports," she says. "With that passport you just go into a restaurant, show it to the server between January 5 and March 26, and you'll get a buy one, get one free burger and fries meal."

&amp;amp;nbsp;

She says restaurants reached out to Rotary to be a part of the battle.

"It's an event that's growing," says Hetherington. "It's an event that works for restaurants. They see an increase in their business from the January to March timeframe, which is typically a little slower after Christmas."

Those interested are asked to buy a $20 burger passport, and then you'll receive a "buy one get one free" burger and fries meal at the participating restaurants.

From there, you're asked to vote for your favourite burger.

Burger Battle passports are now available on the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland's website and at the 18 participating restaurants.

Joe Schmoe's Eats N Drinks on Malden Road in LaSalle is the reigning, two-time Burger Battle champion.