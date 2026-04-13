Windsor-Essex has new 'Burger Battle' champions.

Benders Bar and Grill on Malden Road has won best burger in Windsor, LaSalle, and Tecumseh, while Wolfhead Distillery on Howard Ave. in Amherstburg won best burger in the county.

The restaurants had their burgers competing in the 4th annual Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland's 'Burger Battle.'

The battle ran from January 5 to March 26 and featured 18 local restaurants.

It was also raising funds for Rotary projects in Windsor-Essex and around the world.

Burger Battle chair Ann Hetherington says the public enjoyed the burger at Benders Bar and Grill.

"They love the quality of their burger, the bun, the juiciness of the meat, and the dressings," says Hetherington. "They swept the whole thing."

She says Wolfhead Distillery has been in the competition since it launched four years ago.

"Wolfhead has been a participant with us for the last four years, which has been tremendous, and they came out on top in the county this year," says Hetherington. "They have great burgers as well, and the passport holders voted best in the county."

She says this year's burger battle exceeded all expectations.

"We've raised $35,000 this year, which is pretty well double what we raised last year, and that's a testament to our restaurants that supported this promotion."

The Burger Battle asked participants to buy a $20 burger passport.

After the initial purchase, participants would then receive a "buy one get one free" burger and fries meal at the participating restaurants.

From there, you were asked to vote for your favourite burger.

Beerded Dog Brewing Co., in Harrow, took top honours for Best Fries.

Joe Schmoe's Eats N Drinks on Malden Road in LaSalle was the reigning, two-time Burger Battle champion.