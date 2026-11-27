A holiday tradition at Windsor’s Jackson Park opens Friday night.

The 2026 edition of Bright Lights Windsor officially kicks off at 6:30 with opening ceremonies and the lighting of the tree.

The annual holiday event features hundreds of illuminated displays, themed zones, a children’s village, and Santa’s workshop, along with a holiday market, train rides, and a chalet.

There are also new displays, including a Gordie Howe International Bridge replica and photo frames.

AM800-News-Bright Lights-2022-1.19055484 AM800-News-Bright Lights-2022 (Bright Lights Windsor 2022 in Jackson Park in Windsor. (Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor))

Jackson Park is in Windsor’s ward 3, and the councillor for the ward, Renaldo Agostino, says it’s a great event for the city.

“I’m expecting another great holiday event that happens at Jackson Park with beautiful lights and a great place for families to go and enjoy the holidays, and it’s all free of charge,” says Agostino.

He says be aware if you’re in the area as more people will be around Jackson Park for the event.

“Go to the lights; get yourself there safely. There’s plenty of parking, so just get out there, enjoy the holidays, and enjoy some nice time with your family, friends, and kids,” he says. “It’s really a great spectacle, and the city has done a phenomenal job.”

am800-news-bright-lights-dec-2023-4-1.20806765 Bright Lights Windsor 2023-2023. Dec. 1, 2023 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Agostino says he has already had talks with new mayor Fred Francis about the future of the event.

“We’re really happy to see it come back, and who knows the intention for Bright Lights is to eventually move it downtown closer to the downtown core, and it’s something now we’re going to continue to discuss,” says Agostino. “Myself and Mayor Francis have already had a few early discussions about it, but right now Jackson Park is the spot, and we can’t wait to launch it tonight.”

am800-news-windsor-bright-lights-jan-2026 Bright Lights Windsor. January 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

AM800’s Mike Kakuk and Meg Roberts will host tonight’s opening ceremonies.

Bright Lights opens nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and comes to an end on January 7.