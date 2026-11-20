Bright Lights Windsor is back for another year.

The holiday tradition in Jackson Park with hundreds of illuminated displays and lit-up trees will open Friday, November 27th, with the opening ceremonies beginning at 6:30 p.m. hosted by AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg.

Guests can enjoy seasonally themed zones, including The Enchanted Children’s Village, W.E. the North, Merry and Bright, Santa’s Workshop, Winter Wonderland, and more.

There will be new displays, including a Gordie Howe Bridge replica along with photo frames.

There’s also a holiday market with local vendors, train rides, a chalet to enjoy a warm beverage, and a new patio.

AM800-News-Bright-Lights-Kick-Off-1-November-2026 Setup continues for the 2026 edition of Bright Lights Windsor, November 20, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Windsor mayor Fred Francis says the event brings the community together.

“It’s a free community event, brings families together, brings neighbours together, and brings strangers together in the true spirit of what the holiday season is, and it’s something that we look forward to do every year with Windsor City Council,” says Francis.

He says Bright Lights is an annual tradition the community looks forward to.

“It’s not only to bring people together in the celebration of a festival of lights and a celebration of the holidays but also remembering what the true spirit of what the holiday season is and that’s giving, giving to others, giving to those that are less fortunate,” he says.

Francis says every year the city tries to make the event a little bit better.

“We try to focus on attention to detail, so hopefully people really, really enjoy it,” says Francis. “This year we have the new Gordie Howe International Bridge exhibit, so that’s one of the new features. We have the warm chalet and free wifi brought by ENWIN and WaveDirect, so hopefully people enjoy it.

AM800-News-Bright-Lights-Kick-Off-3-November-2026 The new Gordie Howe International Bridge exhibit at Bright Lights Windsor, November 20, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Bright Lights will be open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will conclude January 7th.

W.E. Care for Kids will be on site with hot chocolate on weekends for the duration of the festival.

Sensory-friendly “Silent Nights” are offered on Monday evenings where the lights are on but strobe effects and sounds are turned off.

A weekday walking club is available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Admission to Bright Lights is free.