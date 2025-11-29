Bright Lights Windsor is underway in Jackson Park.

The tree lighting ceremony was held Friday night, and Janet Lassaline was on hand as a special guest.

Lassaline is the youngest living granddaughter of former Windsor mayor Cecil E. Jackson, whom the park is named after.

"I went to Kennedy high school and I used to come over here and walk through the sunken gardens everyday on my lunch hour," said Lassaline.

"It was just so special. Nice to see other people that are really enjoying it too. I love that."

During Jackson's time as mayor from 1927 to 1930, he supported the purchase of the Windsor Jockey Club to be used as municipal parkland.

"I love it and so would he. He would have been so thrilled because when he put the park here it was outside of the city and everybody thought it was crazy to put the park way out, and now it's right in the middle. They've just made it so beautiful," she said.

The annual holiday tradition will shine bright through Jan. 7, 2026, happening nightly from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m.