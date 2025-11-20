Final touches are being put on the set up for Bright Lights Windsor 2025 in Jackson Park.

The annual holiday tradition will shine bright beginning Friday Nov. 28 to Jan. 7, 2026, happening nightly from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m.

A series of seasonally themed zones returns including Northern Lights, The Enchanted Children's Village, W.E. the North, Candy Cane Lane, Merry and Bright, Santa's Workshop, Winter Wonderland, and Peace and Love Around the World.

The W.E. Made It: Holiday Market returns with expanded hours allowing guests to shop the full holiday market from Thursday to Sunday.

Nada Tremblay, manager of community programming and development for the City of Windsor, offered some advice.

"Come out, come early, come late, come often, enjoy it, come check out our market. It's beautiful, wonder, and it's local. I think if you're looking for those extra special stocking stuffers and gifts this is great place to come and shop for that," said Tremblay.

Tremblay said daily mobility tours will offered from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. those with mobility issues.

"They can come and experience the park if they have trouble walking. That's something new and I think that'll be actually really good for some folks that have been wanting to come out that haven't had the opportunity because of mobility issues," she said.

Tremblay said they have introduced a walking club on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with prior registration required.

"We heard feedback that people wouldn't mind coming through and they're used to walking in the park, so we have opened it up from 7 to 9 a.m. for those that want to walk their dogs or come out and get some exercise in as well," said Tremblay.

Sensory-friendly "Silent Nights" are offered on Monday evenings. The lights will be on, but sound will be muted and strobe elements paused so the display can be enjoyed in a peaceful environment that is accommodating to sensory sensitivities.

Free Wi-Fi will offered in the park allowing you to share photos with family and friends.

Officials said Santa Claus will be in attendance on Friday's and Saturday's.