Officials at Brentwood Recovery Home gathered Saturday to award the grand prizes in the 33rd annual Brentwood Dream Home Lottery.

Winners of all 21 grand prizes were revealed, which had a combined value of more than $1.2 million.

Brentwood officials called each winner, including the winner of the top prize: a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house in Amherstburg’s Brittany’s Gate development built by NOR-Built Construction.

"You've won the beautiful 2,000 square foot three-bedroom home in Brittany’s Gate in Amherstburg," said Paul McCann, director of fund development and community engagement at Brentwood, as he congratulated winner David Taylor in front of a roaring crowd.

"Wow, that's amazing, thank you very much, thank you everyone," said Taylor who was stunned to learn he had won the home worth $1-million.

The lottery began in October and ran until the end of December.

McCann says a new record was set during sales.

"We set a daily sales record of over $100,000, and I believe that is a first for the lottery in its 33 year history, so that was great to see that the community came out and supported the lottery. Coming into this year, much like last year, we weren't quite sure what sales were going to be like. It's a tough economic climate that we're all in, and people are having a hard time."

Brentwood's executive director Elizabeth Dulmage says the lottery makes up for a ‘real significant shortfall’ in what the government funds.

"So it actually goes to helping us pay the operational bills that keep the lights on and the food on the table and make it possible for people to be here on program, as well as all of those aftercare supports that we provide."

Other grand prizes included $60,000 cash award to Gloria Freeman and three cars.

Brentwood officials said it would likely take a few more weeks to calculate the total funds raised from the lottery.

McCann said they were expecting a small decrease in overall sales, from last year's $1.8 million.

