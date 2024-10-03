The Brentwood Recovery Home in Windsor "doesn't survive' without the money raised from the Brentwood Dream Home Lottery.

That's according to Ken Courtenay, chair of the board of directors of the addictions treatment centre at 2335 Dougall Ave., who spoke Thursday during the lottery's launch.

The Brentwood Recovery Home currently operates 43 ministry-funded beds, but the government funding does not meet the actual cost to run the beds, with money raised from the lottery needed to close the gap.

Courtenay says the money raised from the lottery is vital.

"It allows us to do a minimum of 15 beds or more. Without that, we're strictly relying on government funding and then people—some people putting in personal donations, alumni, or whatever. Without the lottery, we would literally lose dozens and dozens, and we couldn't function as Bretwood you see it today," he says.

The centre has the capacity for 200 beds but does not have the necessary funding to operate the additional bed space.

Brentwood provides addictions and mental health supports and programs to clients and their families but currently has a six-week waiting list.

Courtenay says when he went for treatment at Brentwood, he just walked in.

"I didn't have a six-week waiting list back then. Today there's a waiting list; today it's harder. I want to get back; it's really important for Brentwood to get back to 'I need help today, not in eight weeks.' That's where we want to get, where we have enough beds that people can come in quickly and not delay," he says.

Courtenay says the world has become really expensive, which is why they need support from the lottery.

"What you could run a place with ten years ago, 15 years ago, forget it. Just look at the minimum wage in the last ten years. The pressure is still there, but the board has done a good job of maintaining a budget that allows us to function without having to triple the revenue. Without this, we don't function as well; the pressure is always there," he says.

Tickets are now on sale for the 33rd annual lottery, which features 80 prizes, including weekly cash prizes, four early bird draws for $25,000 each, and 20 grand prizes for cash, cars, and the grand prize, a $1 million dream home.

NOR-Built Construction is building the dream home in the Brittany's Gate development at 28 Brittany Crescent in Amherstburg.

It will feature two levels, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and high-end finishes.

For more information about prizes, draws, and tickets, visit the lottery website at: www.brentwoodlottery.com.