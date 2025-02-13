A boil water advisory for all consumers of the Amherstburg Water Distribution System is now over.

The advisory was issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Monday evening due to a water main break that led to a loss in water pressure throughout the distribution system.

Residents in Amherstburg, Tecumseh, LaSalle, and Essex were affected.

The Health Unit is informing residents that required water samples have been taken and meet drinking water quality standards.

Staff will continue to work closely with the Amherstburg Public Works Water Distribution System and will ensure consumers are notified of any water quality changes.

The rescinded notice applies to all areas from the original advisory: