A boil water advisory for all consumers of the Amherstburg Water Distribution System is now over.
The advisory was issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Monday evening due to a water main break that led to a loss in water pressure throughout the distribution system.
Residents in Amherstburg, Tecumseh, LaSalle, and Essex were affected.
The Health Unit is informing residents that required water samples have been taken and meet drinking water quality standards.
Staff will continue to work closely with the Amherstburg Public Works Water Distribution System and will ensure consumers are notified of any water quality changes.
The rescinded notice applies to all areas from the original advisory:
- County Rd 8 in Tecumseh from Walker to 13073 County Rd 8
- County Rd 8 in LaSalle from 5791 County Rd 8 to Walker Rd
- 5791 County Rd 8 in Amherstburg east to 13073 County Rd 8(Old Malden Rd) in Essex
- Walker Rd in Amherstburg and in Essex from County Rd 8 to County Rd 10
- 14th Concession in Essex from Walker to 14689 14th Concession
- 13th Concession in Essex from Walker to 13396 13th Concession
- 12th Concession in Essex from Walker to 12380 12th Concession
- 11th Concession in Essex from Walker to North Malden Rd
- North Malden in Essex from Walker Sideroad to 12th Concession
- Walker Sideroad from North Malden to County Rd 8
- Old Malden Rd from 12th Concession to 14th Concession
- County Rd 15 in Essex from 2065 County Rd 15 to County Rd 8