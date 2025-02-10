A boil water advisory has been issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The advisory has been issued for all consumers of the Amherstburg Water Distribution System.
It has been issued due to a water main break that led to a loss in water pressure throughout the distribution system.
The advisory has been issued for the following specifically:
The Health Unit is advising that water be brought to a hard boil for one minutes before being used for consumption, infant feeding, or food preparation.
Bottled water sources should also be used if needed.
The WECHU is working closely with the Amherstburg Public Works Department and the advisory measure will remain in place until system repairs are complete and satisfactory water sampling results are received.