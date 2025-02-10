A boil water advisory has been issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The advisory has been issued for all consumers of the Amherstburg Water Distribution System.

It has been issued due to a water main break that led to a loss in water pressure throughout the distribution system.

The advisory has been issued for the following specifically:

County Rd 8 in Tecumseh from Walker to 13073 County Rd 8

County Rd 8 in LaSalle from 5791 County Rd 8 to Walker Rd

5791 County Rd 8 in Amherstburg east to 13073 County Rd 8(Old Malden Rd) in Essex

Walker Rd in Amherstburg and in Essex from County Rd 8 to County Rd 10

14th Concession in Essex from Walker to 14689 14th Concession

13th Concession in Essex from Walker to 13396 13th Concession

12th Concession in Essex from Walker to 12380 12th Concession

11th Concession in Essex from Walker to North Malden Rd

North Malden in Essex from Walker Sideroad to 12th Concession

Walker Sideroad from North Malden to County Rd 8

Old Malden Rd from 12th Concession to 14th Concession

County Rd 15 in Essex from 2065 County Rd 15 to County Rd 8

The Health Unit is advising that water be brought to a hard boil for one minutes before being used for consumption, infant feeding, or food preparation.

Bottled water sources should also be used if needed.

The WECHU is working closely with the Amherstburg Public Works Department and the advisory measure will remain in place until system repairs are complete and satisfactory water sampling results are received.