The body of a 17-year-old girl has been recovered in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency personnel responded to a water-related incident on June 23 at the Third Street Bridge in Chatham.

According to police, two girls, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old reportedly jumped into the water from the bridge.

Police say the 15-year-old was safely assisted from the water by first responders but the 17-year-old did not resurface.

Investigators say a coordinated search effort was launched by emergency services including the use of aerial drone support and the Ontario Provincial Police helicopter and dive team.

Police say the 17-year-old's body was recovered later in the day.

At this time, police say the incident is not considered suspicious.