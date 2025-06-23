A search is underway to locate a missing person in Chatham.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service states they are actively investigating a report of a missing individual in the area of Third Street Bridge.

The search effort includes aerial and marine support from both Chatham Police and the Ontario Provincial Police, marine assistance from Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue, and ground support from members of the Emergency Response Team.

According to CTV Windsor, officers were seen combing the Thames River throughout the day on Monday.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

In consideration of the privacy of those affected, no further details will be released at this time.